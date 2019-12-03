AMWELL
Man wanted: A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jonathan Tyler Houston, 29, of Laurie Lane, Amwell Township, who was charged with strangulation and harassment by state police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, Houston choked his girlfriend just before midnight Saturday at his residence and fled before police arrived.
CENTERVILLE
Assault alleged: Michael Wray Lank, 50, of Jane Street, Centerville, was charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness by state police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Lank came to his residence highly intoxicated Sunday evening and cut his mother’s leg after flipping a glass coffee table. He then assaulted his girlfriend by punching her multiple times and dragging her by her hair, according to the complaint. He fled the residence but later returned, and charged a state trooper attempting to arrest him, according to police. Lank was placed in the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
CLAYSVILLE
Assault alleged: Richard Josephy Orsky, Jr., 49 of Elm Street, Claysville, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment by state police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Orsky punched and kicked a woman at his residence after midnight Monday. Police said he broke the woman’s nose. Orsky was placed in the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.