NOTTINGHAM
Gun threat alleged: Luke James Nickell, 34, of 106 Pine Nut Drive, Nottingham Township, is charged by state police with making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of holding his wife, Jacqulyn Nichol Nickell, down on a bed and terrorizing her with a loaded firearm about 7:15 p.m. Monday in their residence. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
WASHINGTON
Stolen vehicle: A stolen vehicle was reported to city police on Monday. According to police, a 2008 Saturn Vue was stolen from the 700 block of Fayette Street on Sunday between 3 and 5 p.m. Police said the owner had left the keys in the car.