CANTON
Counterfeit money: Justin Christo Barfield, 36, of Addison Street, Washington, was charged with forgery, trademark counterfeiting and theft by unlawful taking by state police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Barfield attempted to get change for a counterfeit $100 bill at a Canton Township bar between Oct. 19 and 26. He fled when the bartender turned to confront him, police said. Barfield told police he received the bill from a “neighborhood acquaintance” before entering the bar, but that he could not remember the person’s name.
MONESSEN
Theft alleged: Karen Marie Brewer, 33, of 225 Linden Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with theft over allegations she stole a purse containing $200 from Alexis Cunningham when she left it in her vehicle outside her residence in the 200 block of Linden Avenue about midnight Nov. 26, court records show. A senior district judge issued the charge Tuesday in a summons.
MONONGAHELA
Man wanted: Scott Garlow, 46, who is homeless, is charged by city police with making terroristic threats, harassment and criminal mischief, court records show. Police accuse Garlow of threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, Bonnie Pellegrino, and using lumber to smash a windshield of a vehicle owned by Joseph Johnson about 9 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Chess Street. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Thursday for Garlow’s arrest.
Drug charge: Kara Rae Prentice, 29, of 44 Coppi Lane, Fallowfield Township, is charged by Monongahela police with possessing a bundle of heroin after she was discovered unresponsive in her vehicle parked outside a business in the 200 block of East Main Street about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, court records show. She is free on $5,000 unsecured bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
NEW EAGLE
Man charged: Daniel Price, 33, of 430 Murray Ave., Donora, is charged by Monongahela police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he used a knife to cause fear to a resident while working at Pennsylvania Mentor, 133 Third Ave., about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 14, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charge Tuesday in a summons.
NORTH STRABANE
Stolen car: Orlando Reyes, 20, of Kissimmee, Fla., was charged with theft by unlawful taking by township police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Reyes stole a Honda Accord from a residence in the 100 block of Demar Avenue just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. The owner’s stepson had left it running to warm it up, and they noticed it missing about five minutes later. North Strabane police pulled the vehicle over at the intersection of Route 19 and Old Washington Road in Upper St. Clair about an hour later. Reyes told police he was “intoxicated on weed and that he needed a ride home.” Police said he decided to steal the car instead of walk. Reyes was placed in Washington County jail on $100,000 bond, set by District Judge David Mark.
ROSTRAVER
Theft alleged: Charles Edward Smith, 80, of 1613 Walnut Ave., Monessen, is charged by Rostraver police with theft over allegations he stole towels valued at $120 from a restaurant at 160 Sara Way about 11 a.m. Nov. 20, court records show. A senior district judge issued the charge Thursday in a summons.