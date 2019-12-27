FALLOWFIELD
Assault charge: State police charged Jonathon R. Woodhouse, 33, of Crossridge Road with simple assault and harassment. A trooper said he was called to Woodhouse’s house about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an “inactive domestic.” Woodhouse’s wife said her husband allegedly punched her in the face following an argument that erupted while Woodhouse, who had allegedly been drinking heavily, was driving home with her and her two children. Woodhouse is free on $7,500 unsecured bail.
STOCKDALE
Domestic assault: State police charged Stacy L. Jones, 34, of Spruce Way with simple assault Tuesday. Police said she allegedly punched her niece in the face during an argument over a family matter. Jones is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.
WASHINGTON
Woman charged: City police filed charges against Stacey A. Wisniewski, 42, of Sammy Angott Way, following an incident on the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue Wednesday night. Police said Wisniewski was drunk when she allegedly threw rocks at a car that was passing her on the street. She is charged with propelling missiles into a vehicle and reckless endangerment. She is free on $7,500 unsecured bail.
Threat charges: Kyle R. Caldwell, 24, and Raymond Work, 22, face charges filed by city police including making terroristic threats after police were called to their residence on Church Street early Thursday. There, a third man, Justin Walden told police he called 911 because Work and Caldwell – who allegedly pointed guns at him – were stopping him from leaving the residence amid an argument. Caldwell and Work are also charged with unlawful restraint and reckless endangerment. They are being held in Washington County jail with each of their bail set at $7,500 percentage. Walden was arrested and jailed on a bench warrant.