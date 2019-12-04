CALIFORNIA
Trespassing: Raphiel J. Marmol, 19, of Trenton, N.J., was charged with criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance and public drunkenness by borough police last week. According to the criminal complaint, Marmol was allegedly high on LSD when he walked into a residence in the 600 block of Wood Street uninvited the evening of Nov. 27. Marmol was released after posting $1,000 bond through a professional bondsman.
DONORA
Assault alleged: Jonathan J. Benjamin, 32, of 150 Thompson Ave., Donora, is charged by borough police with simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police took Benjamin to the floor after he refused orders to drop kitchen shears during a domestic dispute in his residence about 12:15 a.m. Nov. 23. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges Monday in a summons.
Drug case: Cathy Lynn Hawkins, 57, of 406 Murray Ave., Donora, is charged by Donora police with illegal possession of 36 morphine doses, one hydromorphone tablet and four Suboxone strips, court records show. Police said the drugs were discovered when officers went to her home about 4:20 p.m. Nov. 11 looking for a suspect in an unrelated investigation. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges last week in a summons.
EAST FINLEY
Struck by falling tree: West Finley and Claysville fire fighters responded to a residence in the 300 block of Park Road for the report of a man being struck by a falling tree. West Finley fire Chief Steve Emery did not identify the man, but said he had been cutting down a tree when it fell toward him, striking him in the head and back. Emery did not know the size of the tree. He said firefighters and EMS workers with Ambulance & Chair Service found the man about 200 yards into a field near a wood line. Emery said the man was conscious and alert when he was transported to an area hospital.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Assault alleged: Peter Hein, Jr., 23, of Baltimore Avenue, North Franklin Township, was charged with simple assault and harassment by state police last week. According to the criminal complaint, Hein shoved a woman to the ground at his residence about 10 p.m. Nov. 27. The fall caused the woman to injure her knee. Hein was released after posting his $1,000 bond through a professional bondsman.
NORTH STRABANE
Stolen vehicle: Ngoc Kim Phan, 51, of Macomb, Ill., was charged with receiving stolen property by state police last week. According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over Phan near mile marker 41 on Interstate 79 shortly after midnight Nov. 28. The Toyota Avalon she was driving had been stolen from Joliet, Ill.
ROSTRAVER
Theft alleged: Danielle Sharis Rainey, 41, of 1015 Lower Meadow Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Rostraver police with felony theft of services over allegations she defaulted on $2,223 in payments for property she received from Prime Rentals, 691 Tyrol Boulevard, court records show. A senior district judge issued the charge last week via summons.
Assault alleged: Gary Alan Koster, 58, of 12 Meadow St., Carroll Township, is charged by Rostraver police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck his wife, Dawn, in the face while they drove home on Route 201 about 11:20 p.m. Nov. 27, court records show. He is free on $5,000 unsecured bond.
SOUTH STRABANE
Terroristic threats: Dale Kasica, 66, of West Wylie Avenue, Canton Township, was charged with terroristic threats by township police last week. According to the criminal complaint, at about 9:15 p.m. Nov. 27, Kasica was at the Walmart at Trinity Point when he threatened to shoot a group of employees. He was released on $20,000 unsecured bond, set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
WASHINGTON
Attempted arson: Reed Garfield Eckles, 60, of 215 Hayes Ave., Washington, was charged with arson and reckless endangerment by city police last week. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Eckles’ residence just before 6 p.m. Nov. 27. Eckles’ mother told police he was attempting to burn down the home. Police said the home was filled with smoke and there was newspaper throughout the kitchen. Eckles was “severely intoxicated,” according to the complaint. There were also two dogs in the house at the time of the incident. Eckles was placed in the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond, set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.