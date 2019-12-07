CHARTIERS
Assault alleged: Thomas Gary Leadbitter, 31, of North Main St., Chartiers Township, was charged with simple assault and harassment by township police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Leadbitter assaulted a woman at his residence at about 9 p.m. Dec. 5. Police said Leadbitter threw the woman against the wall and she fell unconscious. Leadbitter was placed in the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond, set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
DONORA
Man jailed: David Allen Mooers, 33, of 908 Meadow Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Donora police with burglary, trespassing, theft and receiving stolen property, court records show. Police accuse Mooers of entering a residence in the 700 block of McKean Ave. about 1:45 a.m. Nov. 29, stealing $200 from a woman and asking her for sex before he fled through the same window. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set Friday by District Judge Mark Wilson.
WASHINGTON
Drug possession charge: William Moore, 33, of Youngstown, Ohio, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by Washington County Drug Task Force Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Moore was staying at a residence in the 300 block of Houston Street. Police served a search warrant at the residence and discovered a “large amount” of suspected heroin/fentanyl and suspected cocaine. They also found $405 cash and marijuana. Moore was placed in Washington County jail on $100,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.