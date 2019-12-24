SOUTH STRABANE
Retail theft: Anita Mae McCartney, 38, and Ernest Eugene Edgell, 34, both of Triadelphia, W.Va., and Vickie Charlton, 54, and Timothy Michael Auber, 48, both of Wheeling, W.Va., were all charged with retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft by South Strabane police Sunday. Auber received additional charges of fleeing an officer, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. According to the criminal complaint, all four stole more than $3,900 in merchandise from Kohl’s, 353 Washington Road. Police attempted to stop Auber in the parking lot, but he fled and led officers onto Interstate 70. Charlton was in the passenger seat, the complaint said. McCartney and Edgell were arrested at the store. Edgell removed price tags from items and hid them in a mesh Kohl’s bag, according to the complaint. McCartney was found with $970 worth of stolen jewelry in her purse. Auber was placed in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond, set by District Judge Jesse Pettit. The rest were released on $5,000 unsecured bond.