CUMBERLAND
Assault alleged: William Lewis, 26, of Cedarwood Drive, Cumberland Township, was charged with simple assault and harassment by township police last week. According to the criminal complaint, Lewis punched both his mother and brother at his residence at about 7:15 p.m. Dec. 4. He was released on $1,000 unsecured bond, set by District Judge Lee Watson.
Trespassing: Kyle Tracey Gray, 26, of Jennings Avenue, Franklin Township, was charged with criminal trespass and harassment by township police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, Gray broke into a home on Diaz Avenue sometime during the day on Saturday. Gray was placed in Greene County Prison.
FRANKLIN
Theft: Michael Dominic Giacobbe, 33, of Philadelphia, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft of services, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and false identification to law enforcement by state police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, last Thursday Giacobbe took a taxi from Bridgeville, to Carnegie, and finally to the Greene County Fairgrounds. He jumped out of the cab with the driver’s iPhone after 7 p.m. At about 1 a.m., Giacobbe was at the 7-Eleven on East High Street. He was refusing to leave the store and was arrested. Police said he initially gave them a false name. Giacobbe was placed in the Greene County Prison on $15,000 bond, set by District Judge Lee Watson.
Assault alleged: Cortasia Nichole Coates, 20, of Race Street, Waynesburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment by state police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, Coates hit her boyfriend with a flashlight multiple times at Mountain View Garden Apartments Sunday afternoon. Coates was released on her recognizance.