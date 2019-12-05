CANONSBURG
DUI crash: Aaron Wells French, 30, of Franklin Avenue, Canonsburg, was charged with DUI, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, accidents involving personal injury, driving an unregistered vehicle and reckless driving by borough police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, French rear-ended a vehicle in a parking lot before driving on to Greenside Avenue. French then struck a sport-utility vehicle at Greenside and East College Street. French’s pickup truck rolled over and struck a nearby apartment building. The woman driving the SUV was injured and taken to Canonsburg Hospital. Police said French had bloodshot eyes and had trouble forming sentences. He was not injured. French refused a blood test at Canonsburg Hospital, according to the complaint.
Terroristic threats: Traiya Mary Ellen Carr, 20, who has no known address, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment by borough police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Carr struck a woman multiple times at an apartment on Blaine Avenue after midnight on Nov. 29. Carr also allegedly threatened to kill the victim if she called the police. Carr was placed in the Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge David Mark.
CANTON
DUI crash: Abby Liz McMasters, 25, of Park Avenue, South Franklin Township, was charged with DUI, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property and careless driving by state police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a crash in the 900 block of Weirich Avenue just before 3 a.m. Nov. 29. Police said the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The complaint said the driver fled the scene to a residence on Fayette Street. A blood test showed she had a BAC of .225%, according to the complaint.
PETERS
Motorcycle chase: Ernest Gerrod Harris, Jr., 29, of Washington Avenue, Finleyville, was charged with fleeing an or attempting to elude an officer, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving by township police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, the morning of Oct. 6 police saw Harris driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed at Washington Road and Old Waterdam Road, doing a wheelie before he passed the officer. Harris did not stop for police and reached speeds of 100 mph, according to the complaint. The motorcycle belonged to a friend of Harris’, who was aware Harris had his bike that day. Harris’ license was suspended for a DUI. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bond, set by District judge Jesse Pettit.