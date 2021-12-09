NORTH STRABANE
Knife threat: Donald C. Smittle, 41, of 322 Locust St., North Strabane Township, is charged by North Strabane police with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats. According to police, at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Smittle stopped his car in the middle of the road on the on-ramp to Washington Road from Route 519. Court documents state he went to the vehicle behind his with a knife and threatened to kill Steven McKain. McKain, an off-duty Cecil Township police officer, pulled out his firearm and pointed it at Smittle. Smittle returned to his vehicle and McKain ordered him not to leave, according to the complaint. Smittle drove away on Route 19, but was later arrested. District Judge Ethan Ward sent the suspect to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.