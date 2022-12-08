MONONGAHELA
Burglary: James Large, 48, of Finleyville, is charged by Monongahela police with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, prohibited possession of a firearm, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and criminal mischief. According to the criminal complaint, at about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 29 Large broke into an apartment in the 600 block of Geary Street. Earlier in the night, Large had become involved in an argument with the resident, who was not home at the time, and threatened to shoot him. When police arrived at the scene they found Large lying on the ground outside, apparently in pain. He told police that he had jumped out of one of the apartment’s windows and broke his feet. He was transported to Mon Valley Hospital for treatment. According to court records, Large has not been arraigned on the charges.
