CANTON
Gun charge: Tyler William Cline, 24, of 210 Baltimore Ave., North Franklin Township, is charged by state police with carrying a firearm without a license, simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, harassment and several traffic violations. According to police, Cline pointed a gun at a man about 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Buena Vista Street. He is accused of then firing four shots out of his vehicle’s window while driving west on Buena Vista. District Judge Curtis Thompson sent Cline to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Man wanted: A warrant has been issued for Daniel Jacob Dailey, 30, of 105 Bell Ave., Burgettstown, who is charged by Washington police with strangulation, aggravated assault and simple assault. According to police, about 10:50 a.m. Sunday, Dailey choked a woman at a residence in the 500 block of Allison Avenue.