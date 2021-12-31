NORTH FRANKLIN
Assault alleged: Lucas David Peterson, 58, of 376 W. Maiden St., North Franklin Township, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and simple assault. According to court documents, troopers went to Peterson’s home at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday following reports of a domestic situation. Peterson allegedly fought with police, causing one trooper to fall and hit his head on a coffee table. District Judge Eric Porter sent Peterson to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
PERRY
Assault alleged: Frank Allen Denjen, 74, of 191 Davistown Road, Perry Township, is charged by Greene County Regional Police with aggravated assault, simple assault and strangulation. According to court documents, between at his home between Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday, Denjen slapped a woman repeatedly and choked her until she could not breathe. District Judge David Balint sent Denjen to Greene County Prison on $50,000 bond.