ROSTRAVER
Burglary: Scott Michael Shetter, 29, of 207 Grove Ave., Belle Vernon, is charged by Rostraver police with attempted burglary, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. According to court records, police were called to a home in the 800 block of Harold Street just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Shetter allegedly used a gas grill to break a window and was attempting to enter the house, court document state. Police said Shetter threatened an officer and fought as he was being taken into custody. His 7-year-old daughter was standing in the driveway of the home he was attempting to break into, according to the complaint. District Judge Mark Mansour sent Shetter to Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bond.