CECIL
Aggravated assault: Jesse James Noble, 30, of West Middletown, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment after his ex-girlfriend told Cecil Township police that he attacked her inside a room at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Southpointe. Police said Noble threw the woman to the ground Dec. 22 and pushed down on her head multiple times, causing multiple compression fractures in her neck. The woman reported the assault Tuesday after going to Canonsburg Hospital the previous day for treatment. Noble is being held at the Washington County jail on $75,000 bond.
