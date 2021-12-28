BENTLEYVILLE
Assault alleged: Anadou Sarre, who does not have a listed date of birth or address in court records, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. According to court records, police were called to the Best Western hotel at 101 Gosai Drive shortly after midnight Saturday. Sarre allegedly got into an argument with another man. An employee told police Sarre threw objects at her and threatened to use a gun. The employee did not see a firearm. When attempting to arrest Sarre, police said he kicked a trooper in the head and legs. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Sarre to Washington County jail and denied him bond.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Wanted for robbery: A warrant is out for the arrest of Corey Talley, 44, of 224 Castle Road, Canton Township, and Randy William McDonald, 36, of 397 W. Chestnut St., Washington, who are both charged by state police with robbery, criminal trespassing, burglary, simple assault and harassment. According to police, Talley and McDonald broke into a house and robbed a man in the 100 block of Fulton Street at about 7 p.m. Saturday. The man had allegedly gotten into an argument with his girlfriend earlier in the day. She returned with the two men, who kicked his door in and proceeded to punch the man. They took his wallet which contained more than $300 and a $50 Visa gift card.