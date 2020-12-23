CANTON
Assault alleged: Hakeem Jamil Warren, 28, of 30 Highland Ave., Washington, was charged by state police with simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and harassment following an early Tuesday domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 100 block of Bel Air Drive. According to the criminal complaint, Warren allegedly entered a woman’s residence about 12:11 a.m., grabbed her by the hair and pulled her into the bedroom. Warren then pushed her against a wall, slapped her across the face, held a gun to her head and told her he would kill her, according to the criminal complaint. Warren was arraigned Tuesday morning by District Judge James Saieva and jailed on $20,000 bond.
NEW EAGLE
Assault alleged: Daryl E. Bobojelick, 60, of Union Street, New Eagle, was charged by Monongahela police with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment following an apparent street fight at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 4. Police saw Bobojelick and a woman, Barbara Jourdain, run into the road at Main and Howard streets before Bobojelick began to shove and push her “in a violent manner,” the criminal complaint said. Jourdain told police that she had been at a third-party friend’s house that morning when Bobojelick tried to stop her from leaving the residence. Jourdain told police that Bobojelick followed her into the intersection where he punched her in the face, choked her and “tried to kill me,” the complaint said. Jourdain was transported by ambulance to Monongahela Valley Hospital for her injuries. Police said she obtained an emergency protection from abuse order against Bobojelick.