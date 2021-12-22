Washington
Terroristic threats charge: Arthur Edward Harris, 60, of 137 North Ave. Apt/Suite 2, Washington, was charged Tuesday with terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint filed by East Washington Police, an officer responded to a call at 137 North Ave. shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday. The officer found Harris pacing back and forth on the sidewalk, yelling profanities and saying he was going to "kill her." The officer said the victim had swelling and redness on her face and told the officer Harris punched her in the face 10 times. As Harris was placed into custody, he yelled "Yeah, I beat that (expletive), I work too hard," according to the criminal complaint. Harris was arraigned before District Judge Michael Manfredi and placed in Washington County jail with bail set at $40,000. A preliminary hearing for Harris is scheduled for Dec. 28 before Manfredi.
Burglary/terroristic threat charges: Stephen Edward Hutchison, 35, of 48 Broad St., Washington, was charged Monday with burglary, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, harassment, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint filed by city of Washington Police, Hutchison was attempting to break down a door at 865 Addison St. shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. Hutchison told officers he was "just trying to kick the door in." Police said his speech was slurred and he was having trouble standing. The criminal complaint stated Hutchison was making threatening statements while kicking the door in an attempt to get into the building. The responding officer noticed muddy boot prints on the door. Hutchison was arraigned on the charges Tuesday before District Judge Robert Redlinger. A preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 19 before Redlinger.