CANTON
Criminal mischief charge: Isaiha Marquise Thomas, 19, of 235 S. College St., Washington, was charged by state police with criminal mischief Saturday after being accused of going to his girlfriend’s apartment at 20 Bel Air Drive, putting all of her clothes in her bathtub and covering them in bleach, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing, according to the criminal complaint. The value of the clothing was estimated between $2,500 and $3,000, police said.
CHARLEROI
Drug charges: Darius Stevenson, 18, of 251 Ninth St., Charleroi, was charged by Charleroi Regional police with illegal possession of firearms, manufacturing drugs with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop early Friday morning at the intersection of Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue. Police said Stevenson was a passenger in the vehicle, which smelled of marijuana. Police said they found two baggies of marijuana on the seat where Stevenson had been sitting, one container of marijuana on his person and a large bag of marijuana and a scale in a book bag in the car. According to the criminal complaint, police also found a firearm in the book bag and $719 in cash. Stevenson was arraigned by District Judge Joshua Kanalis and jailed. His bail was denied due to his “staying with his cousin,” according to court documents. Court documents stated that Stevenson “doesn’t know his address” and that he “hasn’t received mail in a while.”
CHARTIERS
Assault alleged: Harry R. Ringer Jr., 39, of 693 Ridge Ave., Chartiers Township, was charged by township police with simple assault and disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance that happened Friday afternoon at his residence. Ringer is accused of head-butting his girlfriend in her eye, causing it to swell shut. She was transported to Canonsburg Hospital for treatment. Ringer was arraigned Friday night by District Judge Joshua Kanalis and released on an unsecured bond.
HOUSTON
Assault alleged: Kenneth R. Gullick, 54, of 114 Second St., Houston, was charged with state police with simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment following a domestic disturbance Dec. 12 at his residence. Police said Gullick appeared to be “highly intoxicated” when they arrived about 1:37 a.m. Gullick allegedly slammed his wife’s legs in the door and punched her in the face multiple times, according to the criminal complaint. The woman was treated at Canonsburg Hospital, but was afraid to tell the staff how her injuries occurred, as Gullick allegedly threatening her with additional violence, the complaint said. He also threatened to have her deported, according to the complaint. The woman told police she came to the U.S. on a work visa from Honduras, but has been married to Gullick for about a year. Gullick was arraigned Friday morning by District Judge Joshua Kanalis and released after posting $25,000 bond.
MONONGAHELA
Assault alleged: Chase Alexander O’Brien, 22, of Lincoln Street, Monongahela, was charged by city police with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment following a domestic disturbance at his residence early Friday morning. About 1:15 a.m., O’Brien allegedly argued with his girlfriend before throwing her on the floor and punching her in the face multiple times, according to the criminal complaint. O’Brien allegedly threatened to kill the woman before choking with his hands until she couldn’t breathe, the complaint states. O’Brien was arraigned Friday morning by District Judge Joshua Kanalis and jailed on $25,000 bond.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Threats alleged: Douglas Shawn Price, 50, of 1575 S. Main St., North Franklin Township, was charged by state police with terroristic threats and harassment following a domestic disturbance that happened early Friday morning at his residence, according to the criminal complaint. Just after 5 a.m., Price’s wife asked if he needed assistance carrying his oxygen upstairs, to which he responded he “would get his gun and blow a hole in her head,” the complaint said. Price denied threatening the woman, according to the complaint. Price was arraigned Friday morning by District Judge Joshua Kanalis and released on an unsecured bond.