SOUTH FRANKLIN

Drug arrest: Seth Ryan Wright, 18, of 4 Old Oaks Road, South Franklin Township, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. The charges stem from a search of his residence about 6 a.m. May 28 that allegedly produced 423 grams of marijuana and cannabis products. Wright is free on $50,000 bond set Tuesday by District Judge Ethan Ward.

WASHINGTON

Assault alleged: Travis I. Crawford, 30, of 112 Woodland Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Crawford of striking David Mitchell in the face several times about 12:40 a.m. Friday in their residence. Crawford is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Michael L. Manfredi.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In