FRANKLIN
Kidnapping charge: Francis Peter Frisina, 38, of 3136 National Pike, Centerville, is charged by state police with kidnapping, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, and harassment. According to police, Frisina stayed at a woman’s house Friday evening and would not allow her out of his sight. Frisina allegedly took her cellphone and threatened to burn down her house and her vehicle, according to court documents. Police said Frisina forced the woman to drive him to Walmart to purchase a firearm Saturday morning. She told him she wanted food and stopped at the Sheetz at 399 East Roy Furman Highway. Inside she asked someone to call 911. Frisina was released from the Greene County Prison after posting his $100,000 bond through a professional bondsman.