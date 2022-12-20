MONONGAHELA
Assault alleged: Travis James Liptak, 27, of Monongahela, is charged by Monongahela police with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault. According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Liptak’s home in the 400 block of Second Street after he had pushed his girlfriend out of the house and locked the doors. Police said he pushed, punched, and kicked officers while holding his baby in one arm. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Liptak to the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
Assault alleged: Dayton L. Valentino, 36, of Monongahela, is charged by Monongahela police with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, criminal mischief, simple assault and resisting arrest. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Valentino’s apartment in the 500 block of West Main Street at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. It had been the second call that night, according to police. A woman reported that Valentino had beaten her with a belt, slashed two of her car’s tires and had fled on foot, court documents state. Police found Valentino on the roof of a home on Chess Street. According to the complaint, he jumped off the roof and a foot pursuit ensued. Police arrested Valentino shortly after. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Valentino to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.