MONONGAHELA

Assault alleged: Travis James Liptak, 27, of Monongahela, is charged by Monongahela police with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault. According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Liptak’s home in the 400 block of Second Street after he had pushed his girlfriend out of the house and locked the doors. Police said he pushed, punched, and kicked officers while holding his baby in one arm. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Liptak to the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.

