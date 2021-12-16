CANTON
Trespass charge: Timothy Alan Johnson, 32, of 20 Bel Air Drive, Canton Township, is charged by state police with criminal trespass. According to police, Johnson entered or attempted to enter multiple homes Tuesday. Troopers were first called to the 200 block of Festival Road about 8:30 a.m. where Johnson allegedly walked into a house. He then went to a neighboring home and knocked on the door, demanding to be allowed inside. Police were later called to Johnson’s apartment building just before 2 p.m. A woman entered her apartment to find Johnson lying on the couch, according to the complaint. He had moved several items into the apartment, including a television. District Judge Jesse Pettit sent Johnson to Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.