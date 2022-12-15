CANTON
Terroristic threats: Richard Bedillion, 49, of Canton Township, is charged by state police with terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment, loitering, disorderly conduct and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Bedillion’s home in the 600 block of Baird Avenue at about 11 p.m. Sunday after his girlfriend called 911 to report that he was armed with an AR-15 and threatening to kill her son. Police heard gunshots when they arrived, and found Bedillion pointing an AR-style rifle into the air. Police took him into custody without incident. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Bedillion to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
DONORA
Gun charges: Anthony Joseph Molyneaux, 46, of Finleyville, is charged by Donora police with prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the criminal complaint, police pulled Molyneaux’s vehicle over for expired registration shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 20 block of McKean Avenue. Police learned he had an active warrant for his arrest out of New Jersey on a fraud charge. According to the complaint, Molyneaux sped away toward the Monessen-Donora bridge when police asked him to exit the vehicle. He crashed his car into a concrete barrier on the off ramp to Route 906. Police found a handgun in his vehicle. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Molyneaux to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
MONONGAHELA
Assault alleged: Fiona Rae Reynolds, 45, of Monessen, is charged by Monongahela police with aggravated assault, simple assault, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, Reynolds attacked a man at the Sheetz along East Main Street shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. Reynolds allegedly struck him over the head with a chair and punched him multiple times, court documents state. Reynolds attempted to drive away from the scene but was stopped by Donora police. District Judge Eric Porter sent Reynolds to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
