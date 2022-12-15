CANTON

Terroristic threats: Richard Bedillion, 49, of Canton Township, is charged by state police with terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment, loitering, disorderly conduct and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Bedillion’s home in the 600 block of Baird Avenue at about 11 p.m. Sunday after his girlfriend called 911 to report that he was armed with an AR-15 and threatening to kill her son. Police heard gunshots when they arrived, and found Bedillion pointing an AR-style rifle into the air. Police took him into custody without incident. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Bedillion to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.

