CANONSBURG
Break-in charge: Kyle Knupp, 32, of 332 Ridge Ave., Canonsburg, is charged by Canonsburg police with burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief. According to police, at about 9:50 p.m. Monday, Knupp was pounding on the door of a home in the 400 block of Ridge Avenue. Police said Knupp entered a wood shop on the property and took off his clothes to show officers he did not have any weapons. Police took Knupp into custody. According to court documents, Knupp has not been arraigned on charges.
WASHINGTON
Wanted for assault: A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Trey Deshawn Willis, 36, of 220 Shannon Ave., Washington. Washington police charged him with aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct. Police said Willis’ estranged wife went to police Monday to report Willis assaulted her about 6:30 p.m. Friday outside a residence in the 200 block of Ridge Avenue. Court documents state Willis was yelling at the woman to get back into her car. He allegedly hit her, dragged her by the hair, spit in her face and forced her back into her vehicle, the complaint states. According to police, Willis told her he would have shot her if they did not have children.