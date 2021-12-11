CALIFORNIA
Gun charges: Timothy John Phillips, 54, of 715 California Drive, California, was charged by California police with prohibited possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm as a fugitive. According to police, officers went to Phillip’s address at 5:20 p.m. Thursday for an unrelated matter. Officers discovered Phillip was living there, and that he had a warrant out for his arrest in Virginia. Police found a .22 caliber rifle and ammunition. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Phillips to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
SOUTH STRABANE
Assault alleged: Timothy Velasquez, 43, of Cobblestone Drive, South Strabane Township, is charged by South Strabane police with aggravated assault, loitering and resisting arrest. According to police, officers went to Velasquez’s apartment at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday following reports of a disturbance. Police said Velasquez knocked two officers down a flight of stairs. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Velasquez to Washington County jail on $35,000 bond.