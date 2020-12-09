BENTLEYVILLE
Woman jailed: Justine Rebecca Shaffer, 38, of 321 Beallsville Road, Bentleyville, is charged by state police with simple assault, institutional vandalism, resisting arrest, harassment, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse her of striking Michael Deuesenberry in his arm about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in her residence and later causing damages to the barracks. She is in Washington County jail on $1,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
CHARLEROISuspect arraigned: Nickalas Allen-H Lowery, 19, of 24 Carson St., Speers, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Lowery of striking Phillip Stahlman in the face, causing severe injuries, about 3 p.m. Oct. 24 on Cherry Alley. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter released Lowery Wednesday on $25,000 unsecured bond.
Assault alleged: Santino Joseph Angelo, 36, of Blairsville, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with simple assault, making terroristic threats and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Angelo of threatening to kill and striking Elizabeth Carrier in the head and stomach between 1 and 5 a.m. Dec. 5 in a residence in the 400 block of Crest Avenue. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter issued the charges Tuesday in a summons.
Man wanted: Nicholas Henry Savena, 36, of 607 Lookout Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with failure to register his address with state police under Megan’s Law, court records show. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Monday for Savena’s arrest.
UNIONDog neglect alleged: Dorothy Higgs, 85, of 7089 Beverly Drive, Union Township, is charged by the Washington Area Humane Society with two counts of neglect over accusations she failed to provide sustenance and veterinary care to her dog between July and Dec. 3, court records show. District Judge Jesse Pettit issued the charges Tuesday in a summons.
WASHINGTONMan jailed: Hector Contreras, 50, of 672 E. Maiden St., Washington, is charged by city police with aggravated assault and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse him of striking his girlfriend, Teaunte Mitchell, several times in the face in his residence about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday. Contreras is in Washington County jail on $2,500 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.