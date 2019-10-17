CHARLEROI
Drug charges: Darrell Wayne Adams, 57, of 527 Fallowfield Ave., and Michael John Susick, 47, of 521 Fallowfield, both of Charleroi, are each charged by Charleroi Regional police with drug possession, court records show. The charges stem from a state parole compliance check on Adams about 2:15 p.m. Oct. 3 that produced an assortment of drugs, including methamphetamine, a stamp back of heroin and four bags of crack. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charges Wednesday in summons.
Man arraigned: Dahmir Andrew Rawls, 19, of 806 Crest Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with trespassing over allegations he crawled through a window to enter a vacant house at 821 Prospect Ave. about 2:40 p.m. Sept. 18, court records show. He is free on $2,500 unsecured bond set Wednesday by District Judge Larry Hopkins.
MONESSEN
Man jailed: Gregory Fowler, 44, who is homeless, is charged by city police with giving an officer a false identity during a traffic stop about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Reed Avenue, court records show. He is in Westmoreland County jail on $100 bond and unrelated warrants.
NORTH CHARLEROI
Man charged: Frank Steiner, 56, of 575 Center Ave., North Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with harassment and disorderly conduct over accusations he made threatening comments to a neighbor about 9 a.m. Oct. 8, court records show. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charges Wednesday in a summons.
ROSTRAVER
Theft allegation: Matthew James Roberts, 32, of 305 W. George St., Cumberland Township, Greene County, is charged by Rostraver police with theft and receiving stolen property, court records show. Police accuse Roberts of using a Walmart money wiring service to steal $500 from a Texas man who arranged Aug. 28 on the Internet to purchase a vehicle part in that amount from Roberts. The victim never received the item. A senior district judge issued the charges Tuesday in a summons.
WASHINGTON
Burglary: A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Desmond Jordan, 32, of 424 E. Wheeling St., Washington. He was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property by city police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 30, Jordan stole $5,600 cash and $3,000 worth of jewelry from a home in the 500 block of East Maiden Street. He sold some of the jewelry to a Pittsburgh pawn shop and may have traveled to Georgia, where he is originally from.
Car thefts: A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Samuel Robert Bruno, III, 23, of 209 W. Cherry Hill St., Pittsburgh. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle, seven counts of criminal attempt of theft from a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia by city police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Bruno stole cash and other miscellaneous items from cars on West Spruce Avenue, West Wheeling Street and at Jollick Manor. He also attempted to enter several other vehicles.
Assault alleged: Acelia Baszima Collins, 24, and Sarah Collins, 41, both of 610 Addison St., Washington, were charged with simple assault by city police Tuesday. Sarah Collins was also charged with criminal attempt of robbery. According to the criminal complaint, both women attacked another woman on North College Street the evening of Sept. 4. Acelia Collins hit her with a frying pan and punched her repeatedly, according to the complaint, while Sarah Collins attempted to rip the woman’s purse out of her hands. The victim suffered a severe concussion, cuts and bruises.
WEST PIKE RUN
Terroristic threats: Ludwig Zemba, 70, of 490 Deems Park Road, West Pike Run Township, was charged with terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness by state police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Zemba pointed a pistol at Charles Berdine’s face in the 400 block of Deems Park Road on Oct. 3 and threatened to shoot him. Police said Zemba was intoxicated.