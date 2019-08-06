FRANKLIN
Assault alleged: Jacquelyn Danyelle Drew, 28, who has no known address, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment by state police Aug. 1. According to the criminal complaint, Drew was an inmate at Greene County Prison and repeatedly hit a corrections officer. She was transferred to Washington County jail following the incident.
WAYNESBURG
Vehicle vandalism charges: Natasha Celli, 31, of 129 Robinson Ave., Jefferson Township, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct by borough police Aug. 1. According to the criminal complaint, Celli kicked and keyed a car on East High Street, causing $2,652 in damage.