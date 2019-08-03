NORTH FRANKLIN
Nail salon assault alleged: Cuong Ly Liu, 35, of 304 Summit Circle, Chartiers Township, was charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct by state police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Liu is an employee at the Nail Trix salon on Chestnut Street. Witnesses said he punched another employee several times.
WASHINGTON
Vehicle theft charges: Christopher Michael Dimmack, 43, of 1063 Waterford Court East, North Strabane Township, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and theft from a motor vehicle Tuesday by city police. According to the criminal complaint, Dimmack stole a vehicle from the Vocelli’s Pizza parking lot and had it in his possession for four hours. Police said he stole an iPhone from the vehicle.
Endangering charge: Jeanna Main, 36, of 305 Grace Ave., Canonsburg, was charged with driving under the influence and endangering the welfare of children by city police. According to the criminal complaint, June 15 about 8:30 p.m., Main attempted to drive a vehicle while drunk with a child in the backseat. Police said they found an empty bottle of vodka on the driver’s side floor.