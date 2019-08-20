Hanover
Assault alleged: Joseph D. Burkholder, 32, of Scottdale, is charged by township police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Burkholder of striking a female security officer in the arm while he was being escorted out of Key Bank Pavilion, 665 Route 18, about 10:50 p.m. Saturday. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
Monessen
Woman wanted: Miriam E. Kinds, 41, whose address is unknown, is charged by city police with theft over allegations she got into Allen Grove’s truck while he was getting gasoline at Eastgate Exxon, 12 Eastgate Ave., and stole $180 from his wallet before running away about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 12, court records show. A senior district judge signed a warrant Friday for her arrest.
Assault alleged: Christian Alexander Lowe, 27, who has addresses in Donora and Munhall, is charged by city police with simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Lowe of striking Sharina Guinyard in the face, knocking her to the ground, about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 10 outside of 1005 Highland Manor Drive. A senior district judge signed a warrant Thursday for Lowe’s arrest.
Rostraver
Woman jailed: Tammy Mae Brocco, 42, of 202 Long Ave., Washington Township, Fayette County, is charged by Rostraver police with cocaine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show. Police accuse her of having the drug when an officer approached her to serve an unrelated arrest warrant in a parking lot off Sara Way about 1:30 p.m. Friday. Brocco is in Westmoreland County jail on $2,500 bail set by District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.
Smith
Assault alleged: Rhonda Jean Stover, 49, of 1431 Langeloth Road, Langeloth, is charged by Smith police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse her of punching and scratching her husband, Jeffery, in their residence about 1:15 a.m. Sunday. She is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
WASHINGTON
Drug arrest: David Antoine Carlisle, 29, of 590 Fayette St., Washington, is charged by city police with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and marijuana possession, court records show. Police accuse Carlisle of having four bags of cocaine and $1,573 when officers were sent to an alley near the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue to investigate a report of narcotics about 2:40 a.m. Saturday. Carlisle is free on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
Assault alleged: Robert Lee Austin, 53, of 70 E. Chestnut St., Washington, is charged by city police with simple assault over allegations he threw a lighter at Bobbi Jo Yerkey, grabbed her by the hair and forced her to the floor of his apartment about 10:45 a.m. Saturday, court records show. Austin is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bail set by District Judge Mark Wilson.