CANTON
Missing woman: State police are searching for Gloria Caitlin, 55, of Canton Township. Police said she might be suicidal. She is black, and about 5 feet, 1 inch tall. She is possibly driving a 1991 Buick Regal coupe. State police ask anyone who has seen Caitlin or has been contacted by her to call them at 724-223-5200.
Assault alleged: Brian Keith Breese, 31, of 453 Brad Ave., Canton Township, was charged with strangulation, simple assault, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and harassment by state police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, Breese choked and hit a woman at his residence Sunday afternoon, He was released from Washington County Jail after posting his $2,500 bond.
CHARTIERS
Assault alleged: Steven James Cheesman, 28, of 673 N. Main St., Chartiers Township, was charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief by township police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Cheesman assaulted his neighbor in her home on July 26.