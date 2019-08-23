AMWELL
Vandalism: State police said a man reported July 23 that a $50 mailbox on Moninger Road had been smashed overnight.
BENTLEYVILLE
Man jailed: Charles Raymond Fetsko, 37, of 97 Main St., Daisytown, is charged by state police with four counts of theft over accusations he stole a purse containing credit cards and $77 from a parked vehicle owned by Carol Ann Morgan and a wallet from another vehicle owned by Charles Michael Bruce about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 400 block of Main Street, court records show. Fetsko was placed in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set Wednesday by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
BUFFALO
Terroristic threats charges: Rusty Shane Debolt, 31, of 95 Robinson Road, North Bethlehem Township, was charged with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct by state police last week. According to the criminal complaint, Debolt called a woman at least 22 times between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Aug. 15 and threatened to kill her.
CANTON
Theft: A woman reported to state police that a red push mower was stolen from her front yard on Moon Road. State police identified the machine as a $150 Troybilt 21 belonging to Aaron’s Rental and said they are investigating.
MONESSEN
Assault alleged: Nigel Summers, 26, of 1108 Oakland Ave., Charleroi, is charged by city police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he bit Haley Aldrich in the forehead and grabbed her by the neck about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at 326 10th St., court records show. A senior district judge signed a warrant Thursday for Summers’ arrest.
MONONGAHELA
Drug charge: Thomas Joseph Twigg, 41, of 322 Delaware St., Monessen, was charged by city police with crack possession after he was approached by an officer about 10:45 a.m. June 19 walking away from a known drug house in the 500 block of Park Avenue, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charge Thursday in a summons.