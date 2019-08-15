AMWELL
Drug charges: Charles Edward Morris, 53, of 121 Dashwood Drive, Pittsburgh, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by state police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Morris crashed his vehicle in the 1300 block of Amity Ridge Road after midnight March 10. Lab tests showed he was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the accident, police said. He also is accused of having more than 30 grams of cocaine and more than a gram of heroin in the vehicle.
CENTERVILLE
Drug possession charges: Eric Pepper, 40, of 165 Conti Road, Centerville, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license by state police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Pepper was pulled over on Low Hill Road about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 4 and was found with a brick of heroin. He allegedly told police he sold heroin. Pepper was placed in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
INDEPENDENCE
Burglary: Mark Dale Brautigam Jr., 42, who has no known address, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking by state police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Brautigam entered an open storage garage at 223 Independence Road and stole a $65 power tool, and fled when confronted by a witness.
MORRIS
Bull theft: State police investigated the theft of two bulls at Heritage Trail in Morris Township. According to police, between the dates of June 15 and Aug. 12, an unknown person stole two bulls from the victim’s 440 acres of property. Each bull is valued at $3,000.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Charles Apple, 24, of 1040 Allison Ave., Washington, was charged with simple assault and criminal mischief by city police Tuesday. According to a police report, Apple “attempted to detain” Tyler Dial in the Metro PCS store at 57 N. Main St. Apple chased him outside, punched him several times and smashed his phone, police said. Apple was placed in Washington Countyjail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.