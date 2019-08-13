AMWELL
Assault alleged: Howard David Thomas, 38, of 19 Poplar St., Washington, is charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault, harassment and making terroristic threats, court records show. Police accuse Thomas of choking his girlfriend, Abigail Cole, shoving her three times into a door and threatening to kill her in the 100 block of Hatfield Road about 3 p.m. Saturday. He is free on $35,000 bail set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
CALIFORNIA
Resisting arrest charge: Noah M. Waters, 22, of Coal Center, was charged by California police with resisting arrest and public drunkenness following an incident with police early Friday morning. Police said that about 4:42 a.m., Brownsville EMS asked police to assist them with an intoxicated man with a head injury. Police said Waters appeared to be drunk, with a swollen face and a recent head injury. Police said Waters resisted the officers and refused treatment at the hospital once they transported him there. Police returned him to the hospital a short time later due to his injury, police said.
CANTON
Man jailed: Darren Victor Partozotti, 41, whose address is unknown, is charged by state police with endangering the welfare of children, flight to avoid apprehension, harassment, simple assault and resisting arrest, court records show. Partozotti is accused of punching a 17-year-old driver in the head, causing her to pull to the side of Interstate 70 west about 9 p.m. Friday. He also is accused of striking a younger child in the vehicle before fleeing, only to be caught by police at Jessop Place. He was placed in Washington County Jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
DONEGAL
Men wanted: Karon Lamar Smith, 31, of Greensboro, N.C., and Brian Brown, 22, of Pittsburgh, are charged by state police with burglary, theft, conspiracy and criminal mischief, court records show. They are accused of breaking into Xtreme Cycles Outlet, 1126 Route 40, about 2:40 a.m. July 23 and stealing dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles with a combined value of more than $15,000. District Judge Ethan Ward signed warrants Friday for their arrests.
FALLOWFIELD
Man jailed: Michael L. Sullivan, 50, of 194 Lover Jonestown Road, Fallowfield Township, is charged by state police with making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, court records show. He is accused of struggling with two troopers, causing them to fall to the ground, after he allegedly was found Friday passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle in the middle of Route 917. He was placed in Washington County Jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
McDONALD
Woman jailed: Kellye J. Dawson, 55, of 218 Third St., McDonald, is charged by borough police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse her of striking her husband, Marvin Young, in the back of the head with a tire iron about 7:40 a.m. Friday in her residence. Dawson was placed in Washington County Jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
MONONGAHELA
Man jailed: Edward John Poroda Jr., 60, of 1 Young St., Monongahela, is charged by city police with making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment, court records show. Poroda is accused of threatening to kill his neighbor and threatening to harm three others, including a police officer, about noon Sunday outside of his residence. He was placed in Washington County Jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Police chase: Early Monday morning, state police said they attempted to stop a vehicle before the driver, Matthew Harvey, 32, of Meadow Lands, fled the wrong way on Interstate 70. Police said that just before 3 a.m., Harvey was driving east in the westbound lanes and into oncoming traffic. Police pursued him until he drove onto Interstate 79, against the flow of traffic. Harvey crashed his car into a dumpster just off the roadway in a construction storage site at the Laboratory exit. Police said Harvey, who was in possession of drugs and wanted on multiple felony warrants, was transported to Washington Hospital with injuries. Police are still investigating and charges are pending.
WASHINGTON
Woman charged: Sabrina Ann Richards, 23, of 519 Bentleyville Road, Fallowfield Township, is charged by city police with resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, court records show. Police accuse her of emerging from a vehicle when officers were taking a man into custody and struggling with them, forcing them to the ground about 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue. Richards is free on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.