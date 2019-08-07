FRANKLIN
Vehicle accident: A Burgettstown man was injured when his vehicle overturned Tuesday. According to state police, Dylan Wolanski, 29, was driving a water tank truck north on Oak Forest Road and rolled the vehicle on the driver’s side while attempting to negotiate a right curve. Wolanski was trapped inside the vehicle. Police did not specify the severity of his injuries.
RICHHILL
Burglary: A warrant is out for the arrest of John Christopher Young, 43, of Wheeling. Young is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief. According to state police, Young assaulted an individual, whom police did not identify, at 468 W. Roy Furman Highway Sunday night. He also allegedly kicked in a door and entered the residence.