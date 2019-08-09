CALIFORNIA
Assault alleged: Michael Christopher Brown, 25, of 220 Second St., California, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment by borough police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Brown’s roommate, Johnathan Nix, told police Brown grabbed him by the throat and pushed him against a wall during an argument. Brown claimed he was acting in self-defense. The charges were issued this week in a summons from the office of District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
CANTON
Assault alleged: Ivy Marie Sperling, 20, and Tyler Richter, 18, both of 1930 Jefferson Ave., Canton Township, were charged with simple assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct by state police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, the two had an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation. They were incarcerated in Washington County jail on $10,000 bonds set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
DONORA
Man jailed: Mark E. Torrey Jr., 23, of New Salem, is charged by Donora police with resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, causing an accident involving damages, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended or revoked license, court records show. Police accuse Torrey of fleeing on foot after crashing a stolen vehicle into a parked vehicle about 12:40 a.m. Thursday at McKean Avenue and Fifth Street. Torrey was placed in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.