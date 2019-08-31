NORTH FRANKLIN
Indecent assault charges: John Jay Wright, 39, of 810 McElree Road, North Franklin, was charged with corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less then 13 years of age, displaying obscene/sexual materials and indecent exposure by state police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Wright was accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times between March and September 2018, and showing her pornography. Wright was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
SOUTH STRABANE
Liquor law violation alleged: Plaza Azteca Mexican restaurant, located at 1010 Trinity Circle, was cited by the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement for selling alcoholic beverages with an expired license. According to police, their license expired on Feb. 15, and the restaurant sold alcohol from Feb. 16 through July 3.
Police chase: Rayquawn Sheriffe Raimo, 22, of Winfield Road, Winfield, W.Va., was charged with receiving stolen property, driving under the influence, unauthorized use of a vehicle, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing an officer, false identification to police and several traffic violations by state police Friday. According to the criminal complaint, Raimo was stopped near the 22-mile marker on Interstate 70 east. When police arrived to assist, he allegedly drove away and led six police vehicles on a four-mile chase. Raimo’s mother reported the vehicle stolen earlier in the week. Raimo allegedly gave police the wrong name multiple times.