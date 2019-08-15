CHARLEROI
Man jailed: Brandon Dean Pritchett, 30, of 728 Lookout Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with burglary, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Pritchett of knocking an air conditioner out of a window to enter 803 Lincoln Ave. and striking Albert Lippert in the head about 3 p.m. Wednesday. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bail set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
NORTH STRABANE
Man jailed: Jose Francisco Nava Carpio, 24, whose address is unknown, is charged by township police with making a false alarm and disorderly conduct, court records show. Carpio is accused of pulling a fire alarm at the front door to Super 8 motel, 8 Curry Ave., after being told by the staff the the computer system was down and his stay could not be extended about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bail set by District Judge Mark Wilson.