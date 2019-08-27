CANTON
Burglary charges: Malachi Curtis Simmons, 47, who has no known address, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief by state police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, Charles Kurowski was granted possession of 124 Charles St. via a court order and had the locks changed on Friday. Saturday morning, Simmons allegedly broke in through the front door. Police said Kurowski found Simmons on the back porch, and Simmons fled.
HANOVER
Assault alleged: Edward Michael Ghrist, 33, of 500 Della Drive, North Versailles, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct by township police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, the incident took place at KeyBank Pavilion Friday night. Police say Ghrist yelled “white power” and then punched Eric Atkins in the face after Atkins told him to “take that racist (expletive) someplace else.” Atkins was knocked unconscious and taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. Ghrist was released from Washington County Jail after posting $15,000 bond set by District Judge David Mark.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: John Duchi, 58, of 1145 Bruce St., Washington, was charged with simple assault by city police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, he kicked a woman in the back and tried to pull her out of his residence by the hair. He was released from Washington County Jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge David Mark.
Multiple charges: Kevin Knox, 36, of 1231 Brush Run Road, Amwell Township, was charged with unlawful restraint, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and summary traffic citations by city police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, Knox struck a gas meter with his vehicle in the 500 block of North Main Street. He allegedly went to a residence on East Katherine Avenue and locked himself in the bathroom with a woman, who told police Knox would not let her leave. Knox attempted to flush heroin down the toilet, police said. He was incarcerated in Washington County Jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge David Mark.