BELLE VERNON
Man jailed: Kenneth Charles Schultz, 27, of 156 Mong Road, North Bethlehem Township, is charged by borough police with aggravated assault, simple assault, making terroristic threats, harassment, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, court records show. Schultz is accused of grabbing Lt. Ron Vanscyoc’s hand and attempting to take the officer’s flashlight when police were called to a large fight about 4 a.m. Thursday at 433 Bluff St. Schultz also is accused of later threatening to kill Vanscyoc. Schultz is in Westmoreland County jail on $50,000 bail set by District Judge Charles Christner.
WEST FINLEY
Theft reported: Four dirt bikes were stolen from Four Seasons Camping Resort, 3 Camp Resort Road, between 6 and 8 p.m. July 29, state police reported Saturday. A fence was cut to enter the property. The resort is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
WEST NEWTON
Man jailed: Bobby Louis Crosby Jr., 39, of 219 Wood St., Belle Vernon, is charged by West Newton police with burglary, trespassing, theft and receiving stolen property, court records show. Police accuse Crosby of entering Riverside Pets, 121 E. Main St., about 9:30 p.m. July 29 and stealing two iguanas, two snakes and assorted merchandise valued at $975. He is in Westmoreland County jail on $25,000 bail set Thursday by District Judge Charles Christner.