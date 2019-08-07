CANONSBURG
Pit bull attack: Borough police responded to 607 Weaver Ave. Tuesday morning following reports that a woman was attacked by a pit bull. According to police, the woman was walking her dog and was bitten when she tried to protect her dog from the pit bull. Police said her injuries were not serious and she refused to go to the hospital.
DUNLEVY
Man jailed: Dylan James Streets, 24, of Greensburg, is charged by Roscoe, Elco, Stockdale and Allenport Regional police with resisting arrest and escape, court records show. Streets is accused of running away from an officer and eluding capture for hours after being told he was wanted on a warrant about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Route 88. District Judge Larry Hopkins set bond at $25,000 for Streets, who is being held on unrelated charges in Westmoreland County jail.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: John Kulik, 40, of 871 N. Main St., Washington, was charged with simple assault by city police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, police arrived at Kulik’s residence after midnight on Sunday and saw him on top of a woman, hitting her repeatedly. Kulik was released from Washington County jail after posting his $25,000 bond.
Stolen bike: Two teenagers stole a gray mountain bike off the front porch of 133 W. Wylie Ave. about 1:45 p.m. Sunday, according to city police. The two fled, and the teenager on the bike was said to be wearing a blue shirt.