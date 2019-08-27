FRANKLIN
Burglary charges: Jonathan Snyder, 34, of Waynesburg, was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and loitering by state police Saturday. According to police, Snyder burglarized two barns on Friday and Saturday. He allegedly stole an air compressor from a barn on North Porter Street, and then multiple tools from a barn on Craig Run Road. He was incarcerated in the Greene County Prison on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Curt Balint.
Theft from vehicles: An unknown person stole a truck key, an apartment key and about $20 in change from three unlocked vehicles about 7 p.m. Sunday on Cedar Ridge Road. All the vehicles belonged to the same man, police said. The total value of everything that was stolen is $330.
RICES LANDING
Assault alleged: Michael James Eitner, 41, of 2105 First St., Rices Landing, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment by state police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Eitner pushed a woman at his residence and grabbed her by the throat. He was incarcerated in the Greene County Prison on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Curt Balint.