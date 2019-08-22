CALIFORNIA
Assault alleged: Uduehi Akhigbe, 26, of 128 Wood St., California, is charged by California University of Pennsylvania police with simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Akhigbe of shoving Mia Lewis to the floor and pinning her there in an attempt to get her cellphone in a suite on the third floor of Residence Hall B about 1 a.m. Wednesday. Akhigbe was placed in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge David W. Mark.
FALLOWFIELDCharged in crash: Justin Joseph Budzanoski, 37, of 146 Washington St., Cokeburg, is charged by state police with possessing two stamp bags of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, court records show. Police accuse him of burying the drug-related items in woods near where he crashed his vehicle into guardrails about 1:20 p.m. July 17 in the 700 block of Old 71. Police filed the charges this week before District Judge Larry Hopkins.
MONESSENWoman wanted: Chanel Anessia Bristol, 22, of 230 Knox Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with stalking, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse her of attacking her mother, Denise Bristol, with pepper spray and also scratching her about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of 10th Street. A senior district judge signed a warrant Wednesday for her arrest.
WASHINGTONWoman jailed: Destiny Paige Matthews, 20, of 509 S. Central Ave., Canonsburg, is charged by city police with robbery, conspiracy and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse Matthews of punching Jazmin Parker in the face while an unknown man placed a firearm to Parker’s head while she sat in a vehicle in the 100 block of Cherry Street about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Matthews also is accused of stealing a black bag containing about $2,000 from Parker. Matthews is free on $100,000 bond set by District Judge David W. Mark.
Threats alleged: Terri Sedalisky, 58, of 450 W. Chestnut St., Washington, is charged by city police with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats, court records show. Police accuse Sedalisky of threatening to kill her sisters, Stacey Wood and Georgia Ballentyne, with either a large screwdriver or kitchen knife about 9 p.m. Monday outside 450 W. Chestnut. Sedalisky was placed in Washington County jail on $100,000 bond set by District Judge David W. Mark.