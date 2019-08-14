CUMBERLAND
Assault alleged: Eric Daniels, 41, of Pittsburgh, was charged by township police with terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment following a domestic dispute early Saturday morning. Police said Daniels allegedly was intoxicated when he came into his girlfriend’s Cumberland Village house just after 4 a.m. Police said he allegedly grabbed her by the hair, put a chisel to her neck and threatened to kill her. Police said the homeowner, Jesse Thorpe, then choked Daniels until he passed out just before police arrived. Daniels was arraigned Saturday morning by District Judge Glenn Bates and jailed on a $5,000 percentage bond.
MORGAN
Terroristic threats charge: Ronald Winford Pataski, 48, of 163 Center St., Millsboro, was charged by state police with terroristic threats and harassment after allegedly threatening to shoot his wife in the head Friday night. Police said Pataski’s wife came to them Saturday to report his threats that allegedly happened about 5 p.m. Friday at a Fourth Street residence. Pataski allegedly told his wife that he was going to buy a weapon in Brownsville for $100 “so that he could shoot her in the head,” the criminal complaint said. Pataski allegedly told his wife, “it will be quick and easy” and that he was going to “catch her on fire,” the complaint said. The woman told police that Pataski has acted in similar ways over the past two weeks and that she “felt very unsafe,” the complaint said. Pataski was arraigned Sunday night by District Judge Glenn Bates and jailed on $15,000 bond.
WAYNESBURG
Theft: A resident in the 100 block of Wayne Village reported to borough police that her grill propane tank was stolen Sunday afternoon.