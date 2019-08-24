CARMICHAELS
Drug possession charges: Brent O’Connor, 29, of South Pine Street, Carmichaels, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by Cumberland Township police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, police had a warrant for O’Connor’s arrest and took him into custody without incident in the 200 block of South Market Street. Police said he had suspected methamphetamine and a digital scale in his possession. He was released from the Greene County Prison on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Glenn Bates.
DUNKARD
Trespassing, theft charges: Jason Scott Halbert, 37, of 388 S. Moreland St., Dunkard Township, was charged with criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and driving with a suspended license by state police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Halbert entered a building under construction about 3:30 a.m. July 18 and stole two fiberglass ladders.
Terroristic threats charge: Tina Sue McKahan, 38, of 192 E. Lincoln St., Waynesburg, was charged with terroristic threats and harassment by borough police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, McKahan made Facebook posts offering $500 for someone to assault a Dunkard Township man.