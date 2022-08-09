HANOVER
Counterfeit goods: Trevor Lance Thune, 53, of Portland, Ore., and Phillip Brian Beaudet, 62, of Great Falls, Mont., are each charged by Hanover Township police with 50 misdemeanor charges of trademark counterfeiting. According to the criminal complaint, Thune and Beaudet were arrested in the parking lot of The Pavilion at Star Lake for selling counterfeit T-shirts before the Kid Rock concert Friday. District Judge James Saieva sent them the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond each.
