CHARLEROI

Drug charges: Taj Lamont Hairston, 23, and Nicole Davis, 36, both of Crest Avenue, Charleroi, are each charged by Washington County detectives with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hairston faces additional charges of prohibited possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with with the manufacturer number altered. According to the criminal complaint, police executed a search warrant at Davis’ and Hairston’s apartment at about 6 a.m. Thursday. Police said the search turned up crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, and a firearm. District Judge Eric Porter sent both to the Washington County jail, setting Hairston’s bond at $75,000 and Davis’ at $25,000.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In