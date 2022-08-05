CHARLEROI
Drug charges: Taj Lamont Hairston, 23, and Nicole Davis, 36, both of Crest Avenue, Charleroi, are each charged by Washington County detectives with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hairston faces additional charges of prohibited possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with with the manufacturer number altered. According to the criminal complaint, police executed a search warrant at Davis’ and Hairston’s apartment at about 6 a.m. Thursday. Police said the search turned up crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, and a firearm. District Judge Eric Porter sent both to the Washington County jail, setting Hairston’s bond at $75,000 and Davis’ at $25,000.
