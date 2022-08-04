WASHINGTON
Shots fired: Terrance Norman Sr., 30, who is homeless, is charged by Washington police with aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, prohibited possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and simple assault. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Jollick Manor just before 9 p.m. Monday after receiving multiple reports of gunshots being fired. A witness told police that Norman had been in a verbal confrontation with multiple people, including a juvenile male. Norman is accused of firing two shots into the air. Police later determined the gun had been stolen. District Judge James Saieva sent Norman to the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.