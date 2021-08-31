DONORA
Trespassing charge: Kevin Linnel Harris, 36, who has no known address, is charged with burglary and trespassing. According to the criminal complaint, Harris broke into an apartment in the 700 block of McKean Avenue. The woman who lives there called police about 9 p.m. Friday after noticing padlock on the door had been removed and the lights were on inside. Harris answered the door when officers went to check. District Judge Eric Porter sent Harris to Washington County jail on $75,000 bond.
SOUTH STRABANE
Stolen vehicle charge: Kylin Armon Smith, 21, of 1282 Seaton Lane, Columbus, Ohio, is charged with receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, fleeing an officer, disorderly conduct, and several traffic violations by state police. According to police, about 3:15 p.m. Friday, police attempted to pull Smith over for speeding on Interstate 70 and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Ohio. Smith led officers on a chase that reached speeds of 106 mph, court documents state. Smith exited and returned to the interstate multiple times, and was arrested after getting the car stuck. District Judge Eric Porter sent Smith to Washington County jail on $250,000.
Assault alleged: Robert Joseph Petritis, 69, of 95 Woodside Drive, South Strabane Township, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct by South Strabane police. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Woodside Drive about 12:30 p.m. Sunday when Petritis struck his neighbor on the head and on an arm with a shovel, according to the criminal complaint. District Judge Eric Porter sent Petritis to Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.